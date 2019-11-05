Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tennessee Cremation Care
413 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-553-1660
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mauffrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Mauffrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Mauffrey Obituary
James "Jim" Mauffray

Gulfport

James "Jim" Mauffray, 63 years old, formerly of Gulfport, Mississippi, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Tenova Hospital in Clarksville, TN. He was born in Savannah, Georgia at Hunter AFB. He is the youngest of James and Eva Mauffray, also of Gulfport, Ms. James traveled extensively in his life, living in foreign countries and from coast to coast in the United States. But, he always called Mississippi his home. James enjoyed life to its fullest but especially enjoyed rock n roll music and his motorcycle. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Eva Mauffray of Gulfport, Ms. He is survived by his sister, Myrl Zapolski of Tennessee and nephew Sean Mifkovic of Sacramento, California. James is also survived by many cousins and their families living in Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee and Canada.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Salvation Army.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date to be determined in Spring 2020 in Mississippi.Tennessee Cremation Care is honored to be entrusted with James' cremation services. Please visit TenesseeCremation.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -