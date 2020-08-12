RADM James Elton McCardell, Jr.Bay St. Louis, MSRADM James Elton McCardell, Jr. 89, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.He was born in Daytona Beach, FL. James loved the Navy and always felt it an honor to proudly serve his country for 35 years. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, the Daedalians, the Keesler Retired Officers and the Pass Christian Yacht Club.His accomplishments included receiving his wings and commissioned as ensign on September 1, 1955, attended All Weather Flight School and Jet Transitional Training in Corpus Christi, TX, VF24 on Yorktown for 7 month cruise, Exxes for 7 month cruise, N.A.S Memphis, TN as jet flight instructor for 3 years, offered and accepted regular commissions, attended Line School in Monterey, CA for 9 months, Catapult and Arresting Gear School in Philadelphia, PA, assigned to Ships Company abroad Intrepid for 2 years, F8 Squadron abroad the Independence Aircraft Carrier, 2 cruises to the Mediterranean plus one cruise for the Cuban Cruises, Monterey, CA for 18 months to receive B.A. Degree, BUPERS in Washington, DC to head the enlisted plans section, XO/CO of VF 114 abroad the Kitty Hawk Aircraft Carrier for 2 combat tours in Vietnam, BUPERS in Washington, DC for 2 years as Officer Re-enlisted plans section, A "BONUS" command as the CO of VF101 and F4 Training Squadron for F4 Pilots, RIO's and Enlisted Men in Virginia Beach, VA, USS Forrestal Aircraft Carrier as Executive Officer for 1 year, promoted to Captain and transferred to New Orleans, LA as Director of Air Readiness Command of N.A.S. Key West, FL for 2 years, selected for RADM and ordered to Washington, DC to Portuguese Language School and other training for 1 year, transferred to Brazilia, Brazil as Defense Attache for 2 years, transferred to Washington, DC Fort McNair as Director of the InterAmerican Defense College. He retired on September 30, 1985 after 35 years of service, 28 years of flying, 4,864 hours and 672 Carrier Landings in 3 VF Squadrons without an accident.He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Marge McCardell and sister, Caroline McCardell.He was survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 65 year, Nancy McCardell; daughter, Jenise McCardell and her husband, Mark Currier; son, Patrick McCardell and his wife Patricia Kacprozak and granddaughter, Lieutenant Devon Weston.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dunbar Village, Notre Dame Hospice and his special caregivers Nicole and Kaisha.Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.