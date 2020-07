Or Copy this URL to Share

James Aubrey "Jim" McPherson



Poplarville



Age 88, passed away July 10, 2020. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family ceremony in Poplarville, where he will be laid to rest. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family.





