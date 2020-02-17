Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Long Beach First United Methodist Church
1933 - 2020
James Miller Obituary
James Kenneth Miller

April 8, 1933 ~ February 14, 2020

Long Beach

James Kenneth Miller was born April 8, 1933 in Moundsville, West Virginia. He was called home to the Lord on February 14, 2020 after a brief illness. He served his country in the Air Force and then with the Reserves. He graduated from Lafayette College with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked for 34 years in the Civil Service for the Air Force. Jim also faithfully served his church family at Long Beach First United Methodist Church until his death.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Henry Miller; his mother, Ruth McConnell Miller; and his brother John Harold Miller.

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Wanda Sutton Miller; his daughter, Michele Doze (Mitch); and son, Kevin (Susan).

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at the church he called home, Long Beach First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the church or the to honor his practice of serving others.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 17, 2020
