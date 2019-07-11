James Jackson Moore



1941 ~ 2019



Vancleave



Mr. James Jackson Moore, age 78, of Vancleave, MS, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Ocean Springs.



Mr. Moore was born on March 12, 1941 in Biloxi, MS. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Europe during the Formation of NATO. After mustering out of the Army he lived in Southern California where he met and married Venetia and Vanessas's mom. He loved fishing and working in his machine shop and after retiring from his machine shop, he moved home to Vancleave in 2004. He was a beloved brother, devoted partner and strict, loving and supportive parent.



Survivors include two daughters, Venetia Moore, lately of Vancleave, MS and Vanessa Moore, of Austin, TX, two grandchildren, Daniel George Moore Perry and Time Delia Moore and siblings, Myrtle House of Phenix City, AL and George Moore of Vancleave, MS.



On Friday, July 12, there will be a gathering for family and friends, from 9am until 11am, at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 11, 2019