James William Morrison
Sept 30, 1946 - Mar 13, 2020
Wiggins
James William Morrison, age 73, died peacefully at home on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Wiggins, Mississippi.
Mr. Morrison is survived by his wife of 47 years, Suellen Batson Morrison; his son William Wallace Morrison of Wiggins, his daughter Martha Morrison Muehleisen (Alex) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his sister Jeanette Jackson of Wiggins; three grandchildren, Willow Morrison and Annabella Morrison of Wiggins; Daniel Muehleisen of Colorado Springs, and a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved so much.
He is preceded in death by his father William Norman Morrison of Wiggins and his mother Rocell O'Neal Morrison of Wiggins.
Mr. Morrison was born on September 30, 1946 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He attended Stone County Schools and graduated from Stone High School in 1964. After spending two years at Perkinston Junior College, he then received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Mr. Morrison was affectionately called "Frog" by friends, family and his whole home community in general. He wore many hats during his life as a businessman and coach to many children in recreational baseball. His focus, however, was as an educator. He taught in Stone County and George County, Mississippi schools as well in Louisiana. He retired in 2011 after serving for ten years as Stone County Superintendent of Education.
James was a member of First Baptist Church in Wiggins where he served as an adult choir member, Sunday School teacher, Choir Director, and cook for the church's Homebound Meals Ministry. Frog was a good man who did his best to care for church, family, extended family, community and friends. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, eating out, traveling with Suellen, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember him as a loving person who cared deeply for them each and every one.
A Celebration of Mr. Morrison's life is scheduled for Monday, March 16 at First Baptist Church in Wiggins, Mississippi with a visitation from 11:00am-2:00pm and funeral service at 2:00pm. The interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiggins. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Homebound Meals Ministry at First Baptist Church, Baptist Children's Village-Deanash Campus, or a . Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 16, 2020