James O'Brian

James O'Brian Obituary
James Douglas O'Brian

1947 ~ 2020

Biloxi

God chose our beloved brother, James Douglas O'Brian to reside in heaven this past Saturday. He'll be sadly missed by his sisters and brother, Pat Abernathy, Judee Fearn, Betty Sue O'Brian, Lynda Baker and Marty O'Brian. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellen and Jim O'Brian. Douglas was adored by so many friends, Voted "Most Versatile" his Senior year & a star basketball player for B.H.S. Receiving his degree in English from U.S.M. He was an accomplished Sculptor- Painter & Story Teller. Memorial donations may be made in Doug's memory to Biloxi Back Bay Mission for the mentally ill. Memorial service at a later date. View & sign Doug's register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
