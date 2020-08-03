James Oscar "Joe" Poole
Oct. 4, 1945 - Jul. 30, 2020
Pascagoula, MS
James Oscar "Joe" Poole, age 74, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Mobile, AL. He was born October 4, 1945 in Long Beach, MS.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Thomas Poole and Helen Elizabeth Smith Poole, his father-in-law, Rev. Curtis Lott, his brother-in-law, Paul Stinnett, his brother Howard Poole, and his son Robert Poole. He is survived by the love of his life, his "bride," Debbie Lott Poole, his son Timmy (Leslie) Bowlin, his daughters Jackie (Ron) Garcia and Pam (Jamey) Foster, as well as his grandchildren, who he loved and adored and who lovingly called him "Papa," Kristopher and Randall Garcia, Austin and Alex Poole, Landon and Emma Bowlin, and Addison and Elliott Foster, three sisters, Helen (Kenneth) Stinnett, Nancy Stinnett, and Alice (Lewis) Harvey, and his sister-in-law Mary Poole, his mother-in-law, Doris Miller Lott, his other "brothers and sisters", Charles "Charlie" and Carol Conn, Nathan and Kathy Oakes, Matt and Cindy Wagner and Caleb and Penny Douglas, and nieces and nephews.
Joe graduated from Harrison Central High School in 1963 and attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College. He served in the United States Naval Reserve. He began his 45-year career at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a Shipfitter in 1965 and advanced in various positions of management in Program Management and Operations. He was a man of truth and integrity in his professional positions. Several of his mentees lovingly called him "Boss." He and his "bride" retired together in 2010.
Joe spent his retirement years enjoying and spoiling his family. He loved tinkering with his "Papa's race car" and participating in car shows and parades.
Joe was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula and truly had a servant's heart. He always made himself available when a special work project needed to be done. He taught Sunday School, served as Lay Delegate to the Mississippi United Methodist Conference and held various other positions. Perhaps his most treasured gift for his church was being a member of a small-group Men's Bible Study, where he spent Wednesday mornings drinking coffee and sharing God's word with his "Brethren," and what that meant to him. He truly lived his faith and imparted that faith to his family. He was unassuming, genuine, with a strong, yet kind, and gentle spirit. He will truly be missed here on earth, but, oh, what a day when we can see him again.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., as well as Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Escatawpa, MS. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, the number of guests allowed in the funeral home at a given time will be limited to 10 on a rotation basis. Face masks are required to attend. A private family service will follow with the Rev. Eddie Kirby officiating.
The graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. following the family's private service on Wednesday at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS, with Rev. David Cumbest officiating. All are welcome to attend the graveside, keeping in mind to social distance as well as to wear a face mask. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kristopher Garcia, Randall Garcia, Austin Poole, Alex Poole, Landon Bowlin and Elliott Foster.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in memory of Joe to Camp Wesley Pines, PO Box 307 Gallman, MS 39077.
