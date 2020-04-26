Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Resources
More Obituaries for James Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Prince


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Prince Obituary
James Thomas Prince

1947-2020

Biloxi

James Thomas Prince, 73, was called to his eternal resting place on April 22, 2020. He entered this world on January 21, 1947, in Clinton, LA, born to J. W. and Ollie Geneva Calton Prince Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Barbara Ann Richardson.

He is survived by his children, John Prince (wife Ann) of Humble, TX, Rodney Prince (wife Kathy) of Beaumont, TX, Jimmy Prince of Denton, TX, Derick Prince of Lucedale, and Audrey Havard (Larry) of Lucedale; sister, Maxine Harden (Gary) of Jacinto, MS; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

James served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked at Ingall's as a Foreman.

A private funeral service will be held and interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crusaders for Veterans.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -