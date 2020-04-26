|
|
James Thomas Prince
1947-2020
Biloxi
James Thomas Prince, 73, was called to his eternal resting place on April 22, 2020. He entered this world on January 21, 1947, in Clinton, LA, born to J. W. and Ollie Geneva Calton Prince Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Barbara Ann Richardson.
He is survived by his children, John Prince (wife Ann) of Humble, TX, Rodney Prince (wife Kathy) of Beaumont, TX, Jimmy Prince of Denton, TX, Derick Prince of Lucedale, and Audrey Havard (Larry) of Lucedale; sister, Maxine Harden (Gary) of Jacinto, MS; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
James served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked at Ingall's as a Foreman.
A private funeral service will be held and interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crusaders for Veterans.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020