James Edward Raborn
1931-2019
Gulfport
James Edward Raborn, age 88, died November 20, 2019, in Gulfport, MS. He was a native of Osyka (Pike County), MS, had been a Gulf Coast resident since 1969 and was an active member of Robinwood Baptist Church. James was a Civil Engineer and held various positions including Area Manager, with T.L. James and Co., Inc., for 36 years after working 3 years for the Louisiana Department of Highways. He also worked for Angelo Iafrate Construction, LLC, for a year and one-half before retiring in January, 2000.
After graduating from Osyka High School, he attended Mississippi State University prior to enlisting in the Navy for four years. During the Korean War he was an electronics technician in the submarine service and a member of the US SUBVETS, INC., and the Holland Club (50 years as a qualified Submariner). He earned a BSCE from LSU in 1959 and was a member of Chi Epsilon, a civil engineering honorary society.
James was preceded in death by his parents Marvin H. Raborn and Velma McMillian Raborn Addison, his step father, Homer Addison, and a son-in-law Billy Bennett. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Bryan Raborn, two sons, Todd Steven Raborn of Osyka, Timothy (Samantha Hedrick) Raborn of Diamondhead and a daughter Terri Lynn Raborn (Gene) Dedeaux of Gulfport as well as three grandchildren, Jennifer Schivers, Andrew Raborn, Mandy Raborn and two step grandsons Adam and Christopher Dedeaux. Also surviving are great grandson Darren Schivers, step great granddaughter Angela Cruz and a sister Kathryn Raborn Finch of Covington, Louisiana and a brother Thomas Raborn of Carmel, Indiana, as well as a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery with military honors. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the US SUBVETS, INC.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 23, 2019