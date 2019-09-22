|
|
James Rivers
July 11, 1966 - Sept. 18, 2019
Biloxi
Mr. Rivers, 53, departed for Life Eternal on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Ocean Springs, MS.
James is preceded in death by his father, Homer Jesse Rivers, Sr., and mother, Ada Jean Zatko (Rivers); grandparents, John S "Bo" and Maxine Rivers; sister, Theresa Y. Carter; uncle, Isaac; and aunt, Faye Matthews.
He is survived by his loving brothers, Jesse Rivers, Vernon "Paul" Rivers, Bruce Rivers, Joey Rivers, and Kelly Rivers; numerous of nieces and nephews; his best friends, Jackie and Jaime Lageer of the Gulf Coast areas and aboard. Entrusted to Guardian Angels, www.guardianangelsfh.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 22, 2019