Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Rivers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Rivers


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Rivers Obituary
James Rivers

July 11, 1966 - Sept. 18, 2019

Biloxi

Mr. Rivers, 53, departed for Life Eternal on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Ocean Springs, MS.

James is preceded in death by his father, Homer Jesse Rivers, Sr., and mother, Ada Jean Zatko (Rivers); grandparents, John S "Bo" and Maxine Rivers; sister, Theresa Y. Carter; uncle, Isaac; and aunt, Faye Matthews.

He is survived by his loving brothers, Jesse Rivers, Vernon "Paul" Rivers, Bruce Rivers, Joey Rivers, and Kelly Rivers; numerous of nieces and nephews; his best friends, Jackie and Jaime Lageer of the Gulf Coast areas and aboard. Entrusted to Guardian Angels, www.guardianangelsfh.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.