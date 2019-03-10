James R. Russell



1936 ~ 2019



Long Beach



James Richard Russell, age 82, of Long Beach, Mississippi passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Jim was born in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1936 and one of six children. Jim longed to travel and joined the United States Air Force upon high school graduation. His early travels took him to Keesler Air Force Base on the Mississippi Gulf Coast; an area he would later call home. Jim would tell the story of how when arriving for the first time on the coast and driving down Highway 90, he had no idea that the deep darkness he saw was indeed the ocean, and lights in the distance were actually shrimp boats not houses. Jim, who specialized in hospital administration during his service, traveled extensively and served his country with honor for 23 years, eventually retiring to work at Gulf Coast Pre-Stress. During the course of these travels, Jim met and married Gulf Coast native, Rose Fruge', and they had three children together. He eventually retired from Gulf Coast Pre-Stress to a slower pace of life, surrounded by his dogs who were a major source of pleasure for him. It was at this time he met Cindi McDaniel who would be his partner for the last 20 years.



All his life Jim was passionate about the arts and, in particular, performing. A much sought after and very popular square dance caller for many years, he also sang, wrote poetry and stories, and was a keen and very proficient artist using pencil, charcoal, pen, and ink. Most popular among his pieces of art was drawing his grandchildren. Later, he would draw for others and give the pictures as gifts. This love of expression led him to one of his major passions, which was performing on the stage with Gulfport Little Theatre and other coast community theaters. A veteran of almost 50 performances from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis in community theaters, Jim could be counted on to not only perform and help with the set design, but also to make treats and entertain his fellow performers in the down times during rehearsals.



Jim had a sense of humor like no other, and it was always a source of pleasure for him to test a person with numerous puzzles, games, and riddles to solve. It became quite a challenge to see if you could stump him with a challenge, and this in turn became a major source of fun to all who were close to him.



Jim is preceded in death by brothers, Glenn and Roger; sister Alice; and granddaughter, Amanda. He is survived by one sister, Jenny (Mike) Whalen; his partner, Cindi McDaniel; former spouse, Rose Russell; three children, Mark Russell, Tally (LC) Drawdy, and Becca (Stuart) Russell-McSorley; grandchildren, Madison, Miles, Matthew, Emily, Olivia, and Mary Rose; and five great-grandchildren.



Jim was an amazing character with the ability to bring joy through his humor and desire to entertain. He will be greatly missed.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. The funeral service will be at 1:30 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gulfport Little Theatre in his memory.



Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 10, 2019