James D. Sanders, Sr. (Jim)
1953 ~ 2019
Kiln
James D. Sanders, Sr. (Jim), 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Bay St. Louis.
Jim was born in Harriman, TN and raised in Juliet, IL. At a very young age he moved to the Gulf Coast of MS where he met the love of his life and raised his family. He retired from Catepillar Inc., where he worked for over 20 years. Jim was also an active member of the UAW Local 145.
Jim had a very unique personality, and he loved learning and doing it all; from building, creating and fixing to fishing and crabbing; from watching Big Foot to learning how to survive in the wild; from working on cars to enjoying good food; from collecting old toys to working on his boats, from riding his motorcycles to enjoying the world around him.
His family remember his as a very strong, committed, hardworking and persevering man who always put his family above himself.
He spent family vacations traveling, enjoying the outdoors, riding in roller coasters, climbing mountains, sailing his boats, exploring islands, visiting state parks, teaching his children about life and sharing his knowledge with is kids and grandkids.
Jim loved the ocean, his boats and the feeling of freedom in the water. He lived the happy simple life; teaching his children that money is only important if it allows you to enjoy life and create memories for your family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rebecca McCormick Sanders; his sister, Carol Cofer; and his brother, Joe Sanders.
Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Harriet McClantoc Sanders (Bubbles); his daughter, Stacy (Charles) Frazen; his sons, James "Jimmy" (Orietta Vasquez) Sanders Jr. and Kevin (Krissa) Sanders; eleven grandchildren, Zoe, Emily, Michael, Shelby, Dawn, Faith, Aidan, Savannah, Onea, Emma and Matthew; his sister-in-law, Mary Sanders; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00pm. Friends may visit from 12:00pm until service time.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 2, 2019