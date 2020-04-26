|
James Gregory Savarese
November 18, 1974 - April 19, 2020
Gulfport, MS 39507
James Gregory Savarese received his wings in Fairhope, Al. with his family by his side on April 19, 2020. Survived by his mother Linda Ryle and his brother Steven K. Savarese (Cindy), nephew Hunter K. Savarese, and Elizabeth Savarese and their three children,, Anna, Porter and Julia. He graudated from Gulfport High School in 1993, and attended South Alabama in Mobile, Al. Then Completed his degree at University of Southern Miss. in Hattiesburg, MS in May 1999. He was also a active membere of Kappa Sigma.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date when all family and friends can gather in Gulfport, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020