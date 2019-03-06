James Oliver Schnur



Bay St. Louis, MS



James Oliver Schnur died at home Monday, March 4, 2019. His license plate read "Tubaman" and it reflected his life long love of playing and performing music.



James was born in Dunkirk, NY in 1936. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Goulding and spent the next 61 joyous years with her. As the first member of his family to attend college, Jim earned a Doctorate of Education from the State University of New York at Buffalo, NY. He taught at SUNY Geneseo, was the Associate Dean of Education at the University of Northern Iowa; Dean of the School of Education at Lamar University in Texas. He ended his academic career as the Dean of the college of Education and Psychology at the University of Southern Mississippi. He held that position for 17 years. He was also active in several professional organizations. It was in retirement that Jim's love of music was rekindled. He and Mary Ann sang in the Coast Chorale of Bay St. Louis. Jim played tuba, upright bass, and sang with the "Coast Stompers". The band has played at the Silver Slipper Casino for over a decade. The group has world renowned musicians who became his second family.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Erin Sullivan; brother and sister.



He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 61 years, Mary Ann, daughter, Kathleen (Joel); son, Jeffrey (Janese); three grandchildren, Alexander, Sean and Janae; and his caring and close friends in the Bay, especially those on Main Street.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Augustine Seminary in Bay St. Louis.



In lieu of flowers the family prefer donations to the : 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 6, 2019