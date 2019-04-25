James V. L. Scott



June 13, 1955 - Apr. 17. 2019



Gulfport



James V. L. Scott, 63, was born to the late Rev. James & Frances E. Scott, and reared by the late Frances B. Scott. James was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jonas L. Scott and Minister Sanford Jenkins. At the tender age of 17 he joined the United States Army and served as an Airborne Ranger in the 82nd Airborne Division. His postings included Fort Campbell Kentucky, Stuttgart, Germany, Grenada, Fort Rucker, Alabama, and retired at Fort Lewis, Washington with 20 years of military services. He continued serving his country as a Civilian Servant in the United States Army at Madigan Army Medical Center Hospital as a Telemetry Nurse in Seattle,Washington where he served for over 20 years and retired for health complications. He was a member of Little Rock Baptist Church and served God faithfully. He served as a Masonic with the Prince Hall Order Of Masons. He leaves to mourn his wife, Dovie Scott; three children, Jeremy Scott and Asher Scott and Leslie (Harold) Palmer; five sisters, Toni White, Minister Jeannie (Kenny) Beverly, Melody Jackson, Stephanie (Derrick) Williams, and Gloria Cain. four brothers, Keith Scott, Rudolph Scott (Maurcia), James J. Scott, and Minister Kindall Scott, and a host of grandchildren, nephews, and nieces .- We love you Virgil "Dodo". Service will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Little Rock Baptist Church with visitation 10-11 a.m. Burial Biloxi National Cemetery.