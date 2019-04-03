Korean War, POW/MIA,



PFC James P. "Alvin" Shaw



1926 ~ 1951



Beaumont, MS



Korean War, POW/MIA, PFC James P. "Alvin" Shaw



The family of PFC James P. "Alvin" Shaw would like to invite the public to join them in honoring PFC Shaw as he is laid to rest on April 5, 2019. Visitation will be held at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm followed by a graveside service at 2:30 pm in Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS 39531.



PFC Shaw was a member of Company G, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division. He was taken Prisoner of War while fighting the enemy in North Korea on December 3, 1950 and died while a prisoner on June 23, 1951. His remains were recovered in September 1954 in Changsong, North Korea and were sent to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, HI. Recently, through the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, PFC Shaw was positively identified and accounted for. Now, 68 years later, he will be coming home to his final resting place.



He was the son of the late John and Orgia Shaw and brother of Margie Allman and Mattie Lee Harvison.



PFC Shaw's surviving family includes his sister, Irene Stafford; and numerous nieces and nephews.



The Pass Road Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary