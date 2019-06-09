James Edward Smith



Pass Christian



Dr. James Edward "Smitty" Smith, age 83, of Pass Christian, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.



Smitty was born in Booneville, Mississippi in 1936 and moved to Biloxi in 1941. He graduated from Biloxi High School in 1955, and then attended Ole Miss, majoring in Pre-Dental. Later, he attended Loyola University Dental School graduating 4th in his class with his DDS in May 1962. He entered the U.S. Air Force Dental Corps where he served 2 years before being honorably discharged.



After his military service, Smitty opened a private dental practice in Biloxi in September, 1964 and served the Gulf Coast until he sold the practice in November, 1989. He moved to Destin, FL and obtained his real estate license where he opened Sugar Beach Properties. He moved back to Pass Christian in 2013 and continued in the real estate industry until his retirement in 2017.



Smitty was an avid golfer and won many club championships.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Vivian Smith.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Beverly (Wall) Smith; his son, Roy Max (Osceola) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Leigh (Robert) Lee and Stephen Michael (Katie) Smith; great-grandchildren, Stella Ann Lee and Caroline Annette Smith; his father-in-law, James A. (Betty) Wall; and Aunt Betty Hollingsworth (Leyton) Braud.



The family would like to extend a sincere, heartfelt thank you to Kare-In-Home Health Services for the wonderful compassion and care they provided for Smitty during his illness.



A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11:00am. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi is serving the family.



Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019