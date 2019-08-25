Home

Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Biloxi, MS
1954 - 2019
James Smith Obituary
James Michael Smith

1954 ~ 2019

Pascagoula

James Michael Smith age 64 of Pascagoula, MS, and a resident of Biloxi, passed away on August 20, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.

A longtime resident of the coast, James Michael will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m at Biloxi National Cemetery, in Biloxi..

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County is serving the Smith family. You can share memories, condolences, photos and sign register at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
