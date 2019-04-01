James Robert "Bob" Stephens



Nov.19, 1928--Mar. 29, 2019



Gautier, MS



On Friday, March 29, 2019, James Robert "Bob" Stephens was called to his heavenly home. He was born on November 19, 1928, in Sullivan's Hollow, MS.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gayden and Ardis Stephens of Mize, MS, his brother Jerrel Stephens, his sister, Rose Stephens Cobb. Also, his beloved wife of 59 years, Katie McKenzie Stephens, his son, Mitchell Stephens, and his two great-grandchildren, Jaxon Smith and Preslea Moore



He is survived by his three daughters, Debra Wood (Robby) of Laurel, Michelle Dobbe (David) of Vancleave, Tracy Martin (Johnny) of Cumbest Bluff; grandchildren, Melanie Stephens (Jeremy), McKenzie Walters (Jimmy), Katie McMurray, Abby McMurray, Angela Salamone (Patrick), Laura Bosarge (Trey), Wesley Dobbe (Melissa), Brittney Barton, Stephen Martin, Zachary Martin, and Alexis Stephens. He was also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Light and special family friend, Michelle Vinson, for the compassion shown to our family through the years.



The visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jim Kirkendall officiating. Entombment will be held at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS. Pallbearers will be Stephen Martin, Zachary Martin, Wesley Dobbe, Jeremy Stephens, Jimmy Walters, and Austin Stafford. Honorary pallbearers will be Robby Wood and Jim Kelly.



Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/ Escatawpa, MS, is in charge of the arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Mr. Bob Stephens at www.heritagefuneralhome.us Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary