James Streett "Jimmy" Kaigler
June 3, 1943 - November 30, 2020
Oxford, Mississippi - James Streett "Jimmy" Kaigler, 77, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veteran's Home in Oxford, MS. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Oxford with Father Joe Tonos officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
A graveside service is planned for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport, MS, under the direction of Riemann Funeral Home. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Born in Clarksdale, MS, to the now late Cecil Percy and Patricia Streett Kaigler, Jimmy served as a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1972. Following his tour in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1966 from the University of Mississippi before completing a Master of Health Administration in 1974 at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.
Jimmy enjoyed a long career in health care management while raising his family in Gulfport, MS, where he was a member of Rotary and was a past commodore of the Gulfport Yacht Club. Following his retirement as president and CEO of Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, Jimmy surrounded himself with his loving family and relished in days spent with his grandchildren. In 2018, Jimmy and Lee moved to Oxford, home of his beloved Ole Miss Rebels. Jimmy's devotion to his Catholic faith and his family were a true testament to the depth of his heart and character. All who were fortunate to know him were touched by his fun-loving spirit. He was truly one of a kind.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Percy Henry Kaigler.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lee Weatherly Kaigler, as well as four children, James Streett Kaigler, Jr. and wife Krissy of Gulfport, MS; Scott Davenport "Port" Kaigler and wife Kelley of Oxford, MS; Lee Ann Stubbs and husband Ellis of Oxford; and Olivia Smitherman and husband David of Birmingham, AL; a sister, Olivia Matheny Stearns of Centennial, CO; 10 grandchildren, James Streett Kaigler III, Wilson Penn Kaigler, Weatherly Frances Kaigler, Rowan Olivia Kaigler, Scott Davenport Kaigler, Jr., Ellis Townsend Stubbs, Jr., Penn Eastland Stubbs, Nora Kate Stubbs, Mary Mead Smitherman and Elizabeth Wood Smitherman. In addition, he is survived by his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in Jimmy Kaigler's memory may be made payable to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS 38655, and directed to the Kaigler Family Scholarship Fund.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit https://wallerfuneralhome.com
or call 662.234.7971.