James "Terry" Sumrall Sr.

October 20, 1943 - November 16, 2020

Colwich , Kansas - Terry Sumrall Sr., 77, passed away Monday, Nov.16,2020 at his home. He was born Oct. 20,1943 in Wiggins, MS, the son of Gaines and Vera (Sellers) Sumrall. He was s longtime resident of Wiggins moving to Kansas in 2007 after hurricane Katrina. Terry worked at CeNatco for many years and then was a sales rep for Colonial Bread and Borden Company, both of MS. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church of Maize and former member of Haven Baptist Church. He married Virginia Rosario on July 16, 1988 in Long Beach, MS. Survivors include his wife, son James "Teddy" Sumrall Jr. (Denise) Sumrall of Bagley, MN, daughter Laura Sumrall of Gulfport, MS, step-daughter Brenda (Paul) Peltzer of Andale KS, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, a brother Norris (Barbara) Sumrall. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers, Charles, Tommy and Kenneth Sumrall. Private family services will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:00 with burial to take place at Laurel Cemetery in Haven, KS. Flowers and memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church of Maize in care of Ott Funeral Home, PO Box 217, Haven, KS 67543.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store