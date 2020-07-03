James Tisdale

James Josh Tisdale
Feb. 23, 1950--June 28, 2020
Gautier
James Josh Tisdale, age 70, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born in Soso, MS, on February 23, 1950. Since his father was on active duty with the U. S. Air Force, James moved and lived in various areas of the country. After his father's retirement, the family made residence in Pascagoula, MS.
He was a 1970 graduate from Pascagoula High School. He went to work at Ingalls Shipbuilding after high school in the data processing department. James moved to Houston, TX in 1976 and continued working in data processing.
In 1980, James returned to school to learn the art of floral design. After receiving his certificate, he worked in many flower shops. While working at Rice Epicurean Markets, he was promoted to manager over their five stores. James became known for his design and creative work and was asked to do private parties for the wealthy. He returned to Jackson County in 2007 and lived in Gautier, MS. James was a member and actively involved with the Center Pointe Church in Ocean Springs, MS. He was a large contributor to many charities for children and veterans.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene W. and Doris M. Tisdale, his life partner of 43 years, John W. Vann, his sister, Mary Margaret Aricer, and his brother, Kenneth Tisdale.
He is survived by his nephew, Eugene Aricer (Angel Blackledge) of Moss Point, MS; sister-in-law, Helen Tisdale of Mobile, AL; nephew, Shawn Tisdale of Mobile, AL; niece, Barbara Flechas of Mobile, AL; cousin, Doris (James) Montgomery; great-nephews and nieces; and his precious puppies, Betty and Rose.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Pete Meaking and Brother James Miller officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Serene Memorial Gardens in Moss Point, MS with Pastor Ted Pagel officiating. Pallbearers will be Johnny Nelms, Wayne Smith, Aulton Vann, III, John Carroll, Don Ory, and Gene Aricer. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Shields, Mark Pepe, and James Montgomery. Singing James' favorite songs will be Lakela Jones.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Center Pointe Church, P.O. Box 1303, Ocean Springs, MS 39566, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 (1-800-873-6983).
Before his passing, James expressed his special thanks to Mrs. Heather Carroll and Mrs. Lavania Hammond for their love and care during his illness.
