Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of Fatima Church
James Troy Holmes Jr.


1960 - 2019
James Troy Holmes Jr. Obituary
James Troy Holmes Jr.

October 19,1960-August 6,2019

Gulfport Ms

Troy was a sweet kind soul even through illness. He was given the gift of life 2004. He went on to live 15 more years, thanks to all the great people of Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans LA and to all the people that donate life to someone else. Survivors include his wife of 37 years LaDonna Holmes, sisters Angela Wilson, Kelly Trosclair, Stacey Rhodes and brother Joey Lemaire, brother in law Danny Verzwyvelt Mother in law Nancy Verzwyvelt Father in law Daniel Verzwyvelt and many Aunts Uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. Services will be held at Our Lady Of Fatima Church on August 16,2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Alexandria Memorial Gardens in Alexandria LA on August 19,2019.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
