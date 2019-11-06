The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
James "Eddie" Upchurch

Formerly Gulfport

James (Eddie) Upchurch Sr., 82, died October 31st, 2019 in Blountville, TN. He was born in Laurel, Mississippi where he lived until 1951 when his family relocated to Gulfport, Mississippi. He attended Gulfport High School where he excelled in sports and was elected Mr. GHS in 1955. He continued his education at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1960. He worked at Wright, Ward, Hatten, & Guel until becoming Comptroller for the City of Gulfport until his retirement in 2000. Eddie was known by many and loved by all who met him. When you saw him he always had a smile or a laugh for you. He was a loving husband to Beulah Strickland Upchurch and a wonderful and supportive father to sons Jamie and Jeff (Deceased 7/17/19). His favorite past time was spending time with his granddaughters Madeline and Macey and watching them grow to be beautiful successful young ladies. In Jan. he was blessed with the birth of a great- granddaughter Caraline Grace. He is also survived by two brothers Jerry (wife Diane), of Atlanta, GA and Benny of Jacksonville, FL and nieces Lisa, Stacy, Dawn, and nephew John and their spouses and children. A memorial service is being planned for mid- November in Gulfport, MS at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street Chapel.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
