James "Ronnie" UpchurchNovember 10, 2020Cookeville, TN formerly of Gulfport, Mississippi - James Ronald "Ronnie" Upchurch, 64, passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020 in Nashville, TN as the result of injuries from a motorcycle accident.Ronnie was born in Houston, TX and moved to Gulfport, MS at age 4. He was the only child and cherished son of Jack and Margaret. He was a graduate of Gulfport High (Class of 1974). Ronnie and family relocated to Cookeville, TN in 2007.Ronnie was a wonderful husband, amazing Dad, and terrific PawPaw. Ronnie worked at TTI Floor Care (Regina/Oreck) in Cookeville, TN for over 37 years as a Maintenance Technician. Ronnie was a Mr. Fix-It and DIY extraordinaire-he could do anything. He had a caring heart and always wanted to help anyone. His sense of humor was known by all for his jokes and pranks. He recently became a Minecraft expert with his little buddy Ethan. He enjoyed going to the beach, listening to rock and blues, going to concerts, riding his Harley, and spending time with his grandson, family & friends. Ronnie was a true gentleman. One of a kind.He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Jack and Margaret Upchurch and his pups, Nugget and Zeus.He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 42 years, Theresa Slade Upchurch of Cookeville TN; his precious daughter, Lauren Upchurch Sturgill (Harley) of Pleasant View, TN; and his adored grandson and little buddy, Ethan Sturgill of Pleasant View, TN; his "sisters", Wanda Hill Olson and Pat Bond Burns; his "brothers", Henry Yap, Jim, Eddie, and David Slade and Jim Guinther, and many family members and friends.A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, MS, with visitation beginning at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel.A memorial gathering will be held in Cookeville, TN at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be sent to Humane Society of South MS, 2615 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501, in memory of Ronnie Upchurch.