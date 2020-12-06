James "Jim" W. Foster
December 1, 2020
Gulfport, Mississippi - James "Jim" W. Foster, age 73, of Gulfport passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020. He was born in Auburn, Al and was a resident of Gulfport for over thirty years. He was a member of St. Peters by the Sea Episcopal Church. He was a graduate of USM and previously served in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with Naval Oceanographic at Stennis for about twenty years and was then employed with Beau Rivage for about eight years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Foster, Sr. and Frances Pouncey Foster; and two sisters, Diane Kollin and Deborah Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Bates Foster; two sons, James W. Foster, III and Jeffrey M. Foster (Renea); and seven grandchildren.
A graveside service at the Biloxi National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is honored to serve the Foster family. View and sign the register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com