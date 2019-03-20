James Walter "Curley" Butler, Sr.



1934 - 2019



Ocean Springs



James Walter "Curley" Butler, Sr., age 84, passed in peace surrounded by his family March 18, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.



James was born to the late Joe Butler and Doris Gresham Butler on November 22, 1934. He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding and the Jackson County Board of Supervisors. He also worked for the Treasure Oaks Country Club and had a lawn services business.



James married his high school sweetheart, June Noel Butler and had three children (Julie, Jimmy, and Jody). After the death of his wife, he married Judy Rockco and was a wonderful father to her children (Joey, Carron, Robin, and Rochelle). He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He loved going to baseball games, talking to his baseball buddies, and had many friends. He loved each one of his family members more than they will ever know.



James was preceded in death by his wife, June Noel Butler; sons, Jody Butler and James "Jimmy" Walter Butler, Jr.; siblings, Mildred Butler Bosarge, Billy Joe "Sonny" Butler, and Linda Butler Gonsolulin; grandson, Daniel Clark; and grandson-in-law, Corey Vaughan.



He is survived by his wife, Judy Rockco Butler; sister, Katherine Butler Suarez; children, Julie Kunz, Joey Rockco (Paula), Carron Rockco, Robin Rockco Cochran (Luke), Rochelle Rockco.; brother-in-law, Joseph Noel; sisters-in-law, Dot Ross and Pat Lee (Doug); grandchildren, Briana Vaughan, Trey Butler, Saydie Butler, Josey Lee, Cierra Newell, Ty, Carly, and Colbie Cochran, Stella and Axel Rockco-Blankinchip, Joey Zuvich, and Alison Grafton; great-grandchildren, Dylan, James, Nicholas, Merideth, and Madalyn Butler, Baileigh and Cruz Vaughan, Olivia Valdez, Aemi and Odin Lee, Silas and Sawyer Newell, Matthias Zuvich, and Hadlea Grafton; and his favorite niece, Margo Rushing.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until service time.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019