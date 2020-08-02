James "Jim" Wilson
1959-2020
Vancleave, MS
James Craig Wilson, 61, passed away July 29, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.
He was a native of Baltimore, MD but has been a resident of the Coast for twenty-seven years. Jim is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a table games shift manager at Hard Rock Casino. Jim, an avid golfer and Baltimore Ravens fan, was a passionate hiker and outdoor enthusiast.
Jim is survived by his wife of thirty years, Laura Wilson; daughter, Kelly (Robert) Blake; son, Angel "Alfonso" (Jasmine Prezeau) Guevara; sister, Randy (Doug) Willig; mother-in-law, Consuelo Flores; sisters-in-law, Lorena Lorenzo, Liliana (Christian) Aron, and Delores Flores; nephews, Leonardo Aron and Doug Willig; and nieces, Anastacia Provino and Melissa Willig.
A private service will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM