James Wilson
1959 - 2020
James "Jim" Wilson

1959-2020

Vancleave, MS

James Craig Wilson, 61, passed away July 29, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS.

He was a native of Baltimore, MD but has been a resident of the Coast for twenty-seven years. Jim is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a table games shift manager at Hard Rock Casino. Jim, an avid golfer and Baltimore Ravens fan, was a passionate hiker and outdoor enthusiast.

Jim is survived by his wife of thirty years, Laura Wilson; daughter, Kelly (Robert) Blake; son, Angel "Alfonso" (Jasmine Prezeau) Guevara; sister, Randy (Doug) Willig; mother-in-law, Consuelo Flores; sisters-in-law, Lorena Lorenzo, Liliana (Christian) Aron, and Delores Flores; nephews, Leonardo Aron and Doug Willig; and nieces, Anastacia Provino and Melissa Willig.

A private service will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
August 1, 2020
Raul Rodriguez
August 1, 2020
Kelly and Dwayne LeGrand
Friend
August 1, 2020
Lamento tu pérdida, tu y tu familia están en mis oraciones en este momento de dolor
Carmen Rivera
Friend
August 1, 2020
Jim was a pleasure to work with. We both learned from his experiences and shared many laughs. RIP Curt and Lynn Standfuss.
Curt and Lynn Standfuss
Coworker
August 1, 2020
I am extremely sorry to hear about Jim. He has definitely left an indelible impact. My deepest condolence for you and the family ❤
Myrna Rodriguez
Friend
August 1, 2020
Words fall short of expressing my sorrow for your loss. Jim was a man who earned my respect. He will be remembered and missed.
Casey Jones
Friend
August 1, 2020
So many great memories of the things we experienced together during our formative years. You will never be forgotten and look forward to seeing you on the other side. RIP my friend.
Bob Hall
Friend
August 1, 2020
RIP My friend!!
Jason Monk
Coworker
August 1, 2020
Jim I cherish all the great memories we had with you and Laura. Always a great friend until we meet again. Our prayers go out to Laura and family in this difficult time. RIP
Jeff & Laura Blanchard
Friend
August 1, 2020
One of a kind! Until will meet again, Señor!
Jerry Rivera
Family
August 1, 2020
Sherrie Angueira
Coworker
July 31, 2020
RIP JIM YOU WIIL BE MISS VERY NICE TO HAVE THE PLEASURE TO KNOW YOU AND WORK FOR YOU.
RAUL RODRIGUEZ
Friend
July 31, 2020
My prayers for the family and thanks for everything
Carlos Santiago
Friend
July 31, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss Laura. Jim was a special man. While I never had the pleasure of working with Jim(my mother worked with him 25 years ago, and said today that he was probably her favorite supervisor ever) this never stopped him from making me feel like one of the guys that he had known from the business for years. From dinner at your place in Long Beach, to Super Bowl at your place in Vancleave, Jim never failed to make you feel at home. The world has truly lost one of the good ones.
Patrick Mulder
Friend
July 31, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. The world has lost a great man.
Dara Poche
Friend
July 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debbie Darsey
Coworker
August 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
