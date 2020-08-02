I’m so sorry for your loss Laura. Jim was a special man. While I never had the pleasure of working with Jim(my mother worked with him 25 years ago, and said today that he was probably her favorite supervisor ever) this never stopped him from making me feel like one of the guys that he had known from the business for years. From dinner at your place in Long Beach, to Super Bowl at your place in Vancleave, Jim never failed to make you feel at home. The world has truly lost one of the good ones.

Patrick Mulder

Friend