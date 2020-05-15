James Marco Woodyard
1937-2020
Long Beach
James Marco Woodyard, Jr., age 83, of Long Beach, MS, passed away on May 13, 2020.
He was born in Jackson, MS, and was preceded in death by his parents, James Marco Woodyard, Sr. and Kenith Cooper Moore; his sister, Emily Thompson; and his grandson, Patrick Anthony Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie Woodyard; his daughter, Donna Woodyard Heath, of Long Beach, MS; his brothers, James Michael (Mike) Woodyard of Marvell, AR, David Lee Woodyard of Little Rock, AR, and Scott Anthony Moore of Perkinston, MS; his brother-in-law, Austin Redding of Bay St. Louis, MS; and his wife's cousin, Evelyn Redding of Pass Christian, MS.
Jim was a devoted husband to his loving wife, Bobbie, of 63 years. A lifelong member of First Baptist Church Long Beach, and retired from the public works department at the Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, MS with 25 years of service. His family and friends could always see his strong faith in God by the way he lived a Christian life. Nurturing his wife and daughter was his passion in life. He enjoyed music, playing the guitar, and home projects. He was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Saints and Braves. The family always referred to Jim as the "Rock" of the family, and his memory and lifestyle will be forever cherished by Bobbie, Donna and family.
Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Long Beach City Cemetery
. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to First Baptist Church Long Beach in memory of Jim.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 15, 2020.