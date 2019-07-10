James (Jim) Newton Yelverton



1939 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. James (Jim) Newton Yelverton, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019.



Jim was born July 15, 1939 to Carroll Newton Yelverton and Lillie (Rush) Yelverton. A native of Hattiesburg, he graduated from Hattiesburg High School in 1957 and attended the University of Mississippi, graduating with a degree in Geological Engineering. A born leader, Jim held many leadership roles in school, including Class President, Student Council President, Boy's State Governor, and Mr. HHS at Hattiesburg High School. He was Vice President of the Associated Student Body, President of the Campus Senate, was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, and was one of six students selected for the 1961 Hall of Fame at Ole Miss.



After a successful 34 year career, 20 of which were in petroleum engineering with Schlumberger, including eight years spent overseas in Indonesia, Norway and Saudi Arabia, Jim retired back to Hattiesburg in 1996.



Jim was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, and served on the advisory board for the DuBard School for Language Disorders at the University of Southern Mississippi for 16 years, receiving their Award of Distinction in October 2018. Other civic activities included work with the Historic Hattiesburg Downtown Association, the Hattiesburg Lion's Club, and the Pinebelt Community Foundation.



Active in scouting as a youth, Jim earned his Eagle Scout, and in retirement, volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America, Pine Burr Area Council, receiving the distinguished Silver Beaver Award in 2004 for his noteworthy service of exceptional character to youth.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Jane Carol (Yelverton) Conn, and brother-in-law, Henry Lee Conn.



Jim is survived by his wife, Martha (Ball) Yelverton, two children, Jill Yelverton Hershberger of Hattiesburg, MS, and Scott (Karla Bruno) Yelverton of Plantation, FL, his former wife and mother of his children, Patricia (Hall) Yelverton, three step-daughters, Aimee Froelich (James) of Houston, TX, Deidre Colson of Biloxi, MS, Stephanie Lamppin-Chen (Joe) of Ocean Springs, MS, two brothers, Col. Rush S. Yelverton (Annie) of Indianapolis, IN, and Dr. Robert W. Yelverton, Sr. (Carolyn) of Tampa, FL, four grandchildren: Ryan Hershberger of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, Emily Hershberger of Oxford, MS, Kylie Yelverton and Stellan Yelverton of Plantation, FL, and nine step-grandchildren, Anthony Froelich, Jessica Williams (Ethan), Julianne Froelich, Allison Froelich, Lane Colson, Anna Clare Colson, Landon Chen, Emerson Chen, and Matheson Chen, along with many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, MS at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 13, in the church sanctuary, with a reception following in the Fellowship Hall.



Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Ocean Springs, MS. A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Sunday, July 14 at 9:00am. Family and friends should gather at Bradford-O'Keefe in Ocean Springs at 8:45am for procession to gravesite.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to DuBard School for Language Disorders, University of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Drive #5215, Hattiesburg, MS 39406.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019