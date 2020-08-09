James Young

USAF Retired MSgt.
James L. Young
Ocean Springs
USAF Retired MSgt. James L. Young, age 85, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Wednesday, August 5,2020.
MSgt. Young was born in San Perlita, TX, a longtime resident of the coast, and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ocean Springs.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Young of Ocean Springs, and his parents, George and Gladys Young of Raymondville, TX.
Survivors include three children, Kay Beth (David) Thomas, Cindee (Darrel) Holloway, Jimmy (Sheryl) Young, seven grandchildren, T.J., Bobby, Billy, Jamie, Erin, Nathan, and Kelden, eight greatgrandchildren, Laura, Ben, Hannah, Lillian, Gabe, Hayden, Charlotte, and Sophia and brother, George (Kathryn) Young of Raymondville, TX.
Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 5:30pm until 6:30pm, with a 6:30pm memorial service, all at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. Interment in Biloxi National Cemetery will be at a later date.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the service will be streamed on Cindee Young Holloways Facebook page for those not able to attend in person.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ocean Springs.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements.
.