1/1
James Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
USAF Retired MSgt.

James L. Young

Ocean Springs

USAF Retired MSgt. James L. Young, age 85, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Wednesday, August 5,2020.

MSgt. Young was born in San Perlita, TX, a longtime resident of the coast, and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ocean Springs.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Betty Young of Ocean Springs, and his parents, George and Gladys Young of Raymondville, TX.

Survivors include three children, Kay Beth (David) Thomas, Cindee (Darrel) Holloway, Jimmy (Sheryl) Young, seven grandchildren, T.J., Bobby, Billy, Jamie, Erin, Nathan, and Kelden, eight greatgrandchildren, Laura, Ben, Hannah, Lillian, Gabe, Hayden, Charlotte, and Sophia and brother, George (Kathryn) Young of Raymondville, TX.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 5:30pm until 6:30pm, with a 6:30pm memorial service, all at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. Interment in Biloxi National Cemetery will be at a later date.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and the service will be streamed on Cindee Young Holloways Facebook page for those not able to attend in person.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Emmanuel Baptist Church in Ocean Springs.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:30 - 06:30 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved