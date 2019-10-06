|
|
James Dennis "Jim" Zugg
1944 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Construction Mechanic First Class, James Dennis "Jim" Zugg, USN Ret., age 75, passed away on September 18, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Jim was born in Des Moines, IA as the son of George Zugg and Lela Jones Zugg.
He grew up in Des Moines and enlisted in the United States Navy, where he joined the Seabees. He served two tours in Vietnam; was stationed at Davisville, RI, CBC Gulfport, MS, NAVCOMSTA Nea Makri, Greece, NAS Belle Chase, LA, Morocco, and the Bahamas. While stationed in Greece, he met his wife, Judy, and they married on September 6, 1981. He served for 24 years and retired in 1987. After retirement, he worked for Pat Peck Nissan as a mechanic, drove a school bus for Long Beach School District, and served as a reserve officer for the Long Beach Police Department. In 2001 he became a full time deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff's Department where he worked until medically retiring in 2014.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, George Zugg, Karen Hubbard, Barbara Kress, and Robert Zugg.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Helline Zugg of Long Beach; his two children, James Dennis Zugg, Jr. of Long Beach, and William Edward Zugg (Megan) of Saucier; his granddaughter, Delilah R. Lopez of Saucier; his two brothers, David Zugg (Lynn) and Edgar Zugg, both of Phoenix, AZ; his sisters-in-law, Martha Zugg of Des Moines, IA, and Karla Zugg of Phoenix, AZ; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on October 14, 2019 at 4:30PM at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemanfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019