The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Jami Chambliss


1962 - 2019
Jami Chambliss Obituary
Jami Lorraine Chambliss

1962 ~ 2019

Lucedale

Mrs. Jami Lorraine Chambliss, age 57, of Lucedale, MS, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Jami was born on December 26, 1962, in Pensacola, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Pylare Blankenship and sister, Penny Turner.

Survivors include her husband, William R. Chambliss, stepson, William Brandon Chambliss, stepddaughter, Haley Elizabeth Chambliss, sibling, Kenneth Wayne Pylare and her pet, Lucy.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 6, from 9am until 10 am, with a 10am Memorial Service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 3, 2019
