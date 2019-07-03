|
Jami Lorraine Chambliss
1962 ~ 2019
Lucedale
Mrs. Jami Lorraine Chambliss, age 57, of Lucedale, MS, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Jami was born on December 26, 1962, in Pensacola, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Pylare Blankenship and sister, Penny Turner.
Survivors include her husband, William R. Chambliss, stepson, William Brandon Chambliss, stepddaughter, Haley Elizabeth Chambliss, sibling, Kenneth Wayne Pylare and her pet, Lucy.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 6, from 9am until 10 am, with a 10am Memorial Service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 3, 2019