Mary Jane Boyd-Beaugez



December 28, 1939 – June 6, 2020



Ocean Springs



Long-time Ocean Springs, Mississippi, resident, Mary Jane Boyd-Beaugez, lover of God, country, family, and community, passed away at home with her family by her side on Saturday, June 6, 2020.



Born in Silas, Alabama, on 28 December 1939, Jane was the third of four children born to Coach Vernon Clay "Curly" Boyd, and his wife, Evelyn Willis-Boyd.



Upon returning from WWII in 1946 Coach Boyd went back to the classroom and sports fields moving his family first to Bay St Louis and then to Ocean Springs in 1950 where he coached the Greyhounds.



Jane was a popular girl and participated in sports, cheerleading, and student government. In the fourth grade, Jane first glimpsed Henry Paul "PeeWee" Beaugez, Jr. Woven into and through her school years, Pee Wee held the thread that bound her heart to his. They married in September 1958, enjoying more that 55 years of holy matrimony, until Pee Wee, passed in Nov 2013.



Jane and Henry raised three children, Sarah Jane Beaugez, Leigh Beaugez O'Connor, and Jason Christian Beaugez, who all grew to love the Lord Jesus Christ and attended the First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs. She loved her country and taught her children to walk in the ways of the Lord.



Jane worked for Hancock-Whitney Bank for over twenty years proudly serving the community as though it was her family. She was active in OS civic issues helping to create policies that continue to protect Ocean Springs. These include maintaining Freedom Field as a youth sports venue vice a municipality building site proposed the early 80s and establishing the OS building height ordinance in the mid 90s, preventing OS from becoming just one more commercial high-rise centered beach town. Jane worked in conjunction with the American Legion to guarantee that the American Flags at the WWII Memorials on Freedom Field and at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center would remain lit 24/7. Jane was also well known for her extraordinary gardening talents. Her Halstead home's beautiful landscaping displays God's creation in all its glory.



Jane's commitment to God, country, family, and community, will live on through her family and many lives she touched along the way. Of herself she said, "I didn't see myself as special. I only saw myself as a person who wanted to leave some kind of good behind me that would make others a little better off." Jane was acutely aware that she been blessed in this life.



Jane is survived by two daughters Sarah Jane Beaugez of Ocean Springs, and Leigh Beaugez-O'Connor and son-in-law, Eddie O'Connor, of Fayetteville, NC; and son, Jason Beaugez of Ocean Springs; brother, Willis Clay "Bubba" Boyd of Slidell, LA; five grandchildren Rebecca O'Connor-Bradley (Gorham) and John O'Connor, both of NC, and Joy Morris-Martin, Jesse Morris, Hannah Morris-Chism, all of CO; Great-grandchildren Hank Bradley, Ava Leigh Bradley, and Reese Bradley, all of NC; Easton Chism and Jolene Martin, both of CO; many nieces and nephews, and Jane's best friend of almost sixty years, Sue Verhoeven.



Visitation is at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs from 11:00 to 12:00 on Wednesday, June 10; service to follow at 12:30, with graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery on Fort Bayou in Ocean Springs.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Christian Church of your choice.





