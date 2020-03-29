|
|
Jane Coulson Fields
1924-2020
Hattiesburg
Jane Coulson Fields, fondly known as Uno, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
She was born September 23, 1924 in Moss Point, Mississippi to Thomas Adkinson Coulson and Edith Orpha Coulson.
She was a lifelong member of Dantzler Memorial United Methodist church of Moss Point, Mississippi.
She was a retired employee of the Mississippi Power Company where she had a long and happy career.
She had a tremendous love for reading and had a book with her wherever she went. She loved music, dancing, bridge, gardening and the beach, but most of all she loved her family. Uno gave unconditional love and she will be lovingly remembered as number one, Uno.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Thomas Wimberly Fields.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Fields Goff (Harry) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Also left to cherish her memory are her three Grandchildren: Andy Lott (Kate) McComb, Mississippi, Suzanne Lott, Moss Point, Mississippi, Melissa Lott Leggett (Chad) Brookhaven, Mississippi and five great grandchildren, Camp Lott, Andrew Lott, Gatlin Lott, Cohen Leggett and Alexandra Jane Leggett.
Due to the CORVID-19 quarantine the family will be having a private Graveside Service with Rev David Newton of Dantzler United Methodist Church officiating at Machpelah Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020