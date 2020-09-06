Jane Marie Rumpf Dennis
1953 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Jane Marie Rumpf Dennis of Pass Christian, MS, went home to God on Friday, September 4, 2020, just shy of her 67th birthday, after a lengthy and spirited battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born September 17, 1953, in Mobile, AL, the eldest child of Edwin Louis Rumpf, Jr., and Myrtle Bosarge Rumpf.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Emily Beth.
Jane is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dave Dennis, of Pass Christian; children Kate Dennis Spear (Chris) and Padrick Dennis (Mary) of Gulfport; grandchildren Louisa and Scott Spear and Mae, Maggie Jane, and Jack Dennis of Gulfport; siblings Eddie Rumpf of Irvington, AL, Scott Rumpf of Mobile, AL, and Sylvia Hall (Jon Allshouse) of Liberty Hill, TX; aunt Joy Rotner of Escondido, CA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Jane grew up in the Mobile area and served as an Azalea Trail Maid, cheerleader, all-state track athlete, and Gayfer Girl. Upon graduating from Alba High School in Bayou La Batre, AL, she received the DAR Good Citizen award. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising from Auburn University and remained a life-long Auburn fan. In 1976, Jane and Dave relocated to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to manage Specialty Contractors, which they purchased from her parents in 1985, and continued to provide commercial construction services throughout the Gulf South.
Jane was a dynamic and devoted woman who fiercely loved her faith, her family, and her community. A graduate of both Leadership Gulf Coast and Leadership Mississippi, Jane led by example and imparted the importance of community and service beyond self. She served as President of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, St. James School Board, St. James PTO, Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport, the Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, and the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction. She also served as a board member for the Auburn University School of Human Sciences Women's Philanthropy Board and the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra. In 2005 and 2006, Jane and Dave chaired the multi-million dollar campaign to renovate and rebuild six Catholic schools, including St. Patrick's Catholic High School. She co-chaired the Walter Anderson Museum of Art Gala VII, co-chaired the Build Back the Coast Fund following Hurricane Katrina, earned recognition as the Mississippi Business Journal's 2007 Business Woman of the Year for the State of Mississippi, and led countless other endeavors for which she did not seek accolades or acclaim.
Words cannot convey a lifetime of wisdom, service, honor, and stewardship, or how much Jane's light, laughter, and love are missed. She deserved so much more than this disease, but we are grateful for the honor and strength with which Jane lived, even when she was no longer aware of it. Her influence will forever be our great blessing, the best of her living on through those she loved and served.
A visitation will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, where friends may visit beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Pass Christian. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, P.O. Box 1228; Biloxi, MS 39233 (www.svdprx.org
). Please e-mail your favorite memory of Jane to JaneDennisRemembered@gmail.com so her grandchildren may one day know their Nana.
Jane's family would like to thank Melanie Clark, Sandra Lobrano, and Susan Samson for their love and special friendship; Deacon Dick Henderson for his ministry and support; and Fran Sances and the staffs of Seashore Highlands Memory Care and Notre Dame Hospice for their respectful and loving care.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com