Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Walton
June 23, 1935 - March 14, 2020
Abilene
Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Walton, 84, of Abilene, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Abilene.
Private funeral services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Betty was born on June 23, 1935 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late S.K. and Elva (Lawhorn) Ward. She was raised in Gulfport, Mississippi and graduated from Gulfport High School in 1953. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Betty and John Thomas Walton were married on August 29, 1958 in Gulfport, Mississippi. Betty worked as a claim processor for the Travelers Insurance Company in Fort Worth for 5 years and in Littlerock, Arkansas for one year. In 1972, she and John moved to Abilene. She was employed in the human resources department with The Abilene Reporter News from 1980-1992. She was a member of the North Side Baptist Church.
Betty was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael Thomas Walton.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Thomas of Abilene; one daughter, Donna Kay Cooper and fiancé Thurman Johnson of Midland, Texas; one son, Steven Walton and wife Lisa of Abilene; one brother, Robert Stuart Ward and wife Marie of Diamondhead, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Dallas, Dustin, Laci, Lydia and Randall; and 13 great grandchildren, Shannyn, Brody, Chase, Landyn, Skylar, Jax, Hayden, Trenton, Zac, Steven, Sarah, Hannah and Hailey.
Family suggests memorials may be made to the , 2304 W Wadley, Midland, TX 79705 or the North Side Baptist Church Visitation Program, 2474 Westwood, Abilene, TX 79603.
The family of Betty Walton wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brian and Joyce Mundy for being lifelong friends.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 18, 2020