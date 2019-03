Jane Lynn Guice



1955 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Jane Lynn Guice of Biloxi, MS, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, February 26, 2019; she was 63 years old. Jane was born in Lake Charles, LA, on October 24, 1955 to Wayne Gerard Harris, Sr. and Maureen Rotherham Todd.



Jane was preceded in death by her father; stepfather, E. Donald Todd; nephew, Jeremy Harris; and the love of her life, Roderick Newell.



She is survived by her much-loved son, Joshua M. Kelly, and her granddaughter who brought her so much joy, Ashlynn Marie Kelly. Jane is also survived by her mother, and her siblings, Victoria A. (Scott) Jordan, Wayne G. Harris, Jr., and Robert C. Harris, as well as two nieces and one nephew and their families and Rod's children, Sarah (Gary) and Brock.



Please no flowers. Instead, donate to your favorite Mississippi Gulf Coast charity. We'd like to suggest the Gulf Coast Women's Center for Nonviolence or Humane Societies of Harrison or Jackson County. These organizations would benefit greatly from your donations.



A Memorial Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Friends may visit from 3:00 pm until service time.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary