Jane Carolyn Dearing Kearney
1938-2020
Long Beach
Jane Carolyn Dearing Kearney, age 81, a resident of Long Beach, passed away at home on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Long Beach, MS.
Jane was a native of Rochester, Minnesota and graduated from Belhaven College with a degree in Education. She is a retired educator, executive secretary, carnival association secretary, and parade secretary.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. William Hill Dearing, Jr. and her mother, Edith Wintersteen Dearing; two brothers, Carl Baylor Dearing and John Charles Dearing; step-daughter, Karon Kearney Baker; daughter-in-law, Shirley Black Thompson; and the father of her children, James "Grant" Thompson, III.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years (43 in July), Dr. Russell F. Kearney, Jr; her three children, Edith "Edie" Thompson Denson (Dana Richard), Ellen Thompson Beaty (Jeff), and James Grant Thompson IV; two step children, Robert Kearney (Cindy) and Mary Lu Kearney Haynes (Scott); nine grandchildren, Rev. Richard Denson, Brennen Denson, Shelsea Denson Rickman, Matthew Denson, Michael Richardson, Courtney Bouillon, Franklin Kearney, Hailey Haynes, Hunter Haynes; and seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Elise, Serena, Elijah, Noah, Robin and Cotter (due in September).
In closing, the family would like to thank Fawn McDonell, her staff, and St. Joseph Hospice nurses and aides for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be a graveside service at a later date at the Kearney Family Plot in Odd Fellow's Cemetery, Greenwood, MS, officiated by her grandson, Reverend Richard Denson.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach served the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.