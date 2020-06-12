Jane Patrick Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Patrick Harris

June 26, 1940 - June 9, 2020

Escatawpa

Jane Patrick Harris, age 79, of Escatawpa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born June 26, 1940 in Forest, Mississippi. Jane retired after 40 years from Department of Human Service. She was an active member of Escatawpa Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was a member of Red Hats Society, loved bowling on leagues, and enjoyed shopping. Jane had a gift- for gab-and enjoyed good conversations with others. She had the unique ability to make everyone feel very special and this will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is now reunited with her husband of 49 years, James Wilson Harris; son, Jeffrey "Jeff" Allen Harris; parents, Edward A. and Lala Patrick; beloved dog, Cha-Cha.

Jane is survived by her devoted daughter, Deanna Harris-Wahl (Glenn); brother, Edward Patrick (Dodie); sisters-in-law, Gloria Rath and Cecilia Harris;special friends, Stephen Burnsed and Connie Bowers and her loving church family.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00-3:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula.

Funeral Service will begin at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Matt Morse officiating. Due to COVID19 and per Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed inside the chapel of the funeral home at the Funeral Service.

Her burial will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS. For those that will not be able to attend, you may watch her service Livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page or the funeral home's website after the services.

You may send condolences to her family or share a memory of Jane at www.obryantokeefe.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Funeral
03:00 PM
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved