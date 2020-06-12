Jane Patrick Harris
June 26, 1940 - June 9, 2020
Escatawpa
Jane Patrick Harris, age 79, of Escatawpa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born June 26, 1940 in Forest, Mississippi. Jane retired after 40 years from Department of Human Service. She was an active member of Escatawpa Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was a member of Red Hats Society, loved bowling on leagues, and enjoyed shopping. Jane had a gift- for gab-and enjoyed good conversations with others. She had the unique ability to make everyone feel very special and this will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is now reunited with her husband of 49 years, James Wilson Harris; son, Jeffrey "Jeff" Allen Harris; parents, Edward A. and Lala Patrick; beloved dog, Cha-Cha.
Jane is survived by her devoted daughter, Deanna Harris-Wahl (Glenn); brother, Edward Patrick (Dodie); sisters-in-law, Gloria Rath and Cecilia Harris;special friends, Stephen Burnsed and Connie Bowers and her loving church family.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00-3:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula.
Funeral Service will begin at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Matt Morse officiating. Due to COVID19 and per Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed inside the chapel of the funeral home at the Funeral Service.
Her burial will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS. For those that will not be able to attend, you may watch her service Livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page or the funeral home's website after the services.
You may send condolences to her family or share a memory of Jane at www.obryantokeefe.com
June 26, 1940 - June 9, 2020
Escatawpa
Jane Patrick Harris, age 79, of Escatawpa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was born June 26, 1940 in Forest, Mississippi. Jane retired after 40 years from Department of Human Service. She was an active member of Escatawpa Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was a member of Red Hats Society, loved bowling on leagues, and enjoyed shopping. Jane had a gift- for gab-and enjoyed good conversations with others. She had the unique ability to make everyone feel very special and this will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is now reunited with her husband of 49 years, James Wilson Harris; son, Jeffrey "Jeff" Allen Harris; parents, Edward A. and Lala Patrick; beloved dog, Cha-Cha.
Jane is survived by her devoted daughter, Deanna Harris-Wahl (Glenn); brother, Edward Patrick (Dodie); sisters-in-law, Gloria Rath and Cecilia Harris;special friends, Stephen Burnsed and Connie Bowers and her loving church family.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, 1:00-3:00pm, at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula.
Funeral Service will begin at 3:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Matt Morse officiating. Due to COVID19 and per Mississippi State Board of Funeral Service guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed inside the chapel of the funeral home at the Funeral Service.
Her burial will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula, MS. For those that will not be able to attend, you may watch her service Livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page or the funeral home's website after the services.
You may send condolences to her family or share a memory of Jane at www.obryantokeefe.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.