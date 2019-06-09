Services Memorial service 1:00 PM Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church 2090 Pass Road Biloxi , MS View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Jane Hardin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Wells Long Hardin

Jane Wells Long Hardin, of Biloxi, MS, died April 10th of complications associated with dementia. Born in Johnson City, TN, on the first day of spring in 1934, her mother's "Spring Lamb" was the second child of Lucinda Ann Strong and Dr. Carroll Hardy Long, a general surgeon and former mayor of Johnson City. Jane graduated Science Hill High School in Johnson City in 1952, and continued her studies at Hollins College in VA and then in applied voice at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. After graduating in 1956, Jane received a degree in music therapy from Michigan State University in 1958, and soon after began her first job as the director of music therapy at Allentown State Hospital for Mental Illness in PA. In 1989, Jane completed a Master's degree in music at William Carey College in Gulfport.



Jane married James D Hardin, also of Johnson City, on August 20, 1960, and taught elementary-school music in the Kingsport and Knoxville, TN, public school systems. Jane and Jim had four children, and Jane dedicated her life to being a full-time mother, no mean feat in the day of cloth diapers! The family lived in Melbourne, FL; Columbia, TN; Waverly, TN; Tampico, Mexico; and Wilmington, DE. Years later, Jane and Jim lived in Taipei, Taiwan; indeed, one of Jane's greatest joys was the time she spent in Mexico and Taiwan—moving to the latter allowed her to travel to Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, and China.



Jane lived in Biloxi since 1978, working for 27 years as an adjunct voice teacher at William Carey College and for the Gulf Coast Community College system. Jane also served for 14 years as the associate director and then choir director at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and for years afterward as director of the music program at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.



Besides performing as soloist in a number of Keesler Air Force Base productions of Handel's "Messiah," for 23 years Jane was a cornerstone of the Gulf Coast Opera Theatre, singing numerous roles, including: Madame Flora in "The Medium," the Mambo in "Marie Laveau," Beaton in "Mary, Queen of Scotland," Suzuki in "Madame Butterfly," the Princess in "Suor Angelica," Gertrude in "Hansel and Gretel," Bastien in "Bastien and Bastienne," Queen of the Fairies in "Iolanthe," Ruth in "Pirates of Penzance," and—her favorite—Katisha, in "The Mikado." Jane also served as chorus mistress and conductor, and in 1994 was appointed artistic director, succeeding her mentor and good friend, Dr. Laurence Oden. In her later years, Jane enjoyed performing as an actress with Center Stage Biloxi.



Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Ann Long, in 1945; her son, James McCollough Hardin, in 1991; her father in 2001 and her mother in 2002; her husband of 52 years, Jim, in 2012; and her sister, Mary Hardy Long Frank, in 2017. Jane is survived by her sister, Frances Lucinda Long; her brothers, Edwin Atlee Long and Jerome Edward Long; her daughters, Carroll Atlee Hardin Cadden and Mary Wells Hardin Venable; her sons, Frederick Long Hardin and James Cameron Long Hardin; her grandson, Jamie Lee Hardin; and her great-grandson, Roman James Hardin.



Jane was a wonderful woman who always worked her hardest to put others at ease. As a young woman, Jane excelled in basketball, swimming, and bowling. She was an avid bridge player and watcher of Japanese sumo wrestling, something she discovered while living in Taipei. But the things Jane was most known for by her family and friends were (other than thrift stores!) her loves for music and for animals, loves she passed on to her children.



Jane was a tremendously loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and colleague, and will be missed immeasurably: hail and farewell, Jane Wells Long Hardin!



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22d at 1 pm, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 2090 Pass Road in Biloxi. All are welcome to attend and help us celebrate Jane's life.



If any would like to make a memorial contribution in Jane's honor, she would have appreciated support for the Jackson County Animal Shelter, at 4400 Audubon Lane, in Gautier, MS, 39553.