Janet Commer
November 17, 2020
Saucier, Mississippi - Janet Oliver Comman, age 78, of Saucier, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Mrs. Comman was born in Greenwood, MS to H.P. and Elizabeth Murphy Oliver. Music was her passion, and she shared that as a teacher and church choir director.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Commer; children, Sandy East (Stephen), Susan Wilson (Dennis), and Beth Jarmillio (R.J.); grandchildren, Ben, Lily, Will, Alex, Anna, Drew, Bennett, Alexis, Mossimo, Marsh, and Alyssa; brother, Edwin P. Oliver.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held in the Summer of 2021 at Saucier United Methodist Church.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Memorials may be made to Saucier United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
