1/
Janet Commer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Commer
November 17, 2020
Saucier, Mississippi - Janet Oliver Comman, age 78, of Saucier, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Mrs. Comman was born in Greenwood, MS to H.P. and Elizabeth Murphy Oliver. Music was her passion, and she shared that as a teacher and church choir director.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Commer; children, Sandy East (Stephen), Susan Wilson (Dennis), and Beth Jarmillio (R.J.); grandchildren, Ben, Lily, Will, Alex, Anna, Drew, Bennett, Alexis, Mossimo, Marsh, and Alyssa; brother, Edwin P. Oliver.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held in the Summer of 2021 at Saucier United Methodist Church.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Memorials may be made to Saucier United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved