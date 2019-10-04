Home

DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Janet Harvell
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Heavener First Baptist Church
Janet Harvell


1947 - 2019
Janet Harvell Obituary
Janet Harvell

Nov. 7,1947 - Sept 30, 2019

Gulfport, MS

Janet Harvell, 71 of Heavener, was born Nov. 7, 1947 in Iuka, Mississippi to John Mack and Joan (Grisham) Woods and passed away Sept. 30, 2019 in Heavener.

Funeral service is Friday at 2 p.m. at Heavener First Baptist Church and Burial will follow at Heavener memorial park.

She went to First Baptist Church of Gulfport, Gulfhaven Mennonite Church, and Michael Memorial Baptist Church throughout her childhood and grew up on Mennonite Rd in Gulfport from ages 6-17.

Janet was a long-time resident of Heavener and a member of the Heavener First Baptist Church. She retired from Heavener Public School, where she taught for many years. Janet enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and also enjoyed to read and write.

Surviving family members are her husband, Doyle Harvell, of the home; her mother, Joan Woods, of Gulfport, Mississippi; two sons Rusty Harvell of Tulsa, and Darren Harvell and wife Sarah of Wagoner; one step-daughter Shelly Roberts and husband Bruce of Catoosa; one brother, Johnny Woods, of Gulfport, Mississippi; nine grandchildren; numerous other relatives and a host of friends who loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her father; John Woods, a step-son, Chad Harvell; a sister, Judy Parrish; and a granddaughter, Cheyenne Harvell
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Remember
