Janet Hellar
1942 - 2020
Ocean Springs

Janet K Hellar, age 77, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away May 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was an active member of St. Pierre Episcopal Church, Gautier, MS. Janet worked for Saad's Healthcare for over 25 years. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Zelma Allen; brothers, James Allen, John Allen, and Ken Allen; and sisters, Betty Anderson and Ann Wilford.

She is survived by George Hellar, husband of 60 years; daughter, Kathy (Jack) Stout; son, Anthony Hellar; daughter, Pam Hellar; grandchildren, B.J Stout, Amanda (Adam) Brannan, Anthony Hellar, Greg Hellar, Stephanie McKenzie, Blaine Hellar, Ty Hellar, Zackery Hellar, Christopher Hellar, and Dawson Hellar; great-grandchildren, Joe Stewart, Harrison Brannan, Jaxon Stout, Lakyi Hellar, Skylar Hellar, Rutledge Brannan, AJ Brannan, Elijah Green, and Ethan Hellar; sister, Vanda King; and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 5:00p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs. A celebration memorial will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to St. Pierre Episcopal Church or Saad's Hospice in her name.

A special thank you to her work family and those who provided love, care and support during this time, Gloria Kostmayer, Sarah Rumery, Jessica Moreau, Betty Johnson,Mamie Salter, Vicki Etheridge, the hospice team, Jeff Davis, Nick Bosarge and Diana Paffe.

And to her lifetime friends (family) Claude and Dorothy Dunning, Cari-Ann Dunning, Leland and Alex Dunning (Wyatt), Joyce Moore and Joe Baricev.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
