Janet LaVerne Morris Twigg1933-2020GulfportJanet LaVerne Morris Twigg, age 87, of Gulfport, MS, passed away on July 19, 2020. She was born in North Charleston, SC on June 27, 1933.After nursing school, she married Earl Franklin Twigg. She was a loving wife and a strong, Christian mother. She travelled to Okinawa, Japan; Wiesbaden, Germany; Marquette, MI; and finally, Gulfport, MS, during her time as the wife of an airman. During these travels, she worked as an RN, and later as a BSN in many areas of nursing. She was one of the first school nurses on the MS gulf coast. She helped open the Harrison County Training Center for Exceptional Children (later renamed Harrison County Child Development Center). She retired from the school after a very rewarding career working with special needs children.She was an active member of church throughout her life, with Handsboro Baptist Church, her last home church. She was also active for many years with the Order of the Eastern Star, the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and DeMolay International.She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert O. Morris and Desma Rudd Morris Mercer; and her brother, Ricky Morris.She is survived by her children, Steven Earl Twigg (wife, Jackie and daughters, Zoe and Kara), and Susan Peterson; her granddaughter, Tina Peterson Harrison (husband, Robert); her sister, Dorothy K. Morris; and two friends considered as sisters, Diane Holden and Wanda Ratliff.The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Handsboro Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1421 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport. Funeral Service will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at Handsboro Baptist Church., 1421 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507, where friends may call after 1pm. Interment will be Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport, MS.Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.