Janet LaVerne Morris Twigg
1933 - 2020
Janet LaVerne Morris Twigg

1933-2020

Gulfport

Janet LaVerne Morris Twigg, age 87, of Gulfport, MS, passed away on July 19, 2020. She was born in North Charleston, SC on June 27, 1933.

After nursing school, she married Earl Franklin Twigg. She was a loving wife and a strong, Christian mother. She travelled to Okinawa, Japan; Wiesbaden, Germany; Marquette, MI; and finally, Gulfport, MS, during her time as the wife of an airman. During these travels, she worked as an RN, and later as a BSN in many areas of nursing. She was one of the first school nurses on the MS gulf coast. She helped open the Harrison County Training Center for Exceptional Children (later renamed Harrison County Child Development Center). She retired from the school after a very rewarding career working with special needs children.

She was an active member of church throughout her life, with Handsboro Baptist Church, her last home church. She was also active for many years with the Order of the Eastern Star, the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, and DeMolay International.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert O. Morris and Desma Rudd Morris Mercer; and her brother, Ricky Morris.

She is survived by her children, Steven Earl Twigg (wife, Jackie and daughters, Zoe and Kara), and Susan Peterson; her granddaughter, Tina Peterson Harrison (husband, Robert); her sister, Dorothy K. Morris; and two friends considered as sisters, Diane Holden and Wanda Ratliff.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Handsboro Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1421 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00 pm at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport. Funeral Service will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:00pm at Handsboro Baptist Church., 1421 East Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39507, where friends may call after 1pm. Interment will be Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport, MS.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.



Published in The Sun Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
JUL
26
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Handsboro Baptist Church
JUL
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Handsboro Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
July 23, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
