Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
Janet Malley


1962 - 2019
Janet Malley Obituary
Janet L. Malley

1962 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

Janet L. Malley, age 57, passed away on September 9, 2019 in Pass Christian, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Napoleon Malley and Joyce Holden Malley; and her brother, Hershel Joseph Malley.

She leaves behind four siblings, Barbara Malley "Bobbie" of Tallahassee, FL, Roger Malley (Veronica "Nikka") of Pass Christian, Tracy Malley (Monica) of Gulfport, John Clyde Malley "Mustang" of Pass Christian; two nephews, Christopher Malley and Brian Malley; one niece, Danita Malley; two great-nieces, Marilyn J. Malley, Evelyn K. Malley; and one great-nephew, Weston Cospelich.

Janet loved gathering with her family and friends, and loved her dogs like they were her children. She had a strong love and passion for horses.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Gulf Coast Doberman Rescue.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
