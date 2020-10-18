1/1
Janet McElroy
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet French McElroy

1942~ 2020

Pass Christian

On October 13, 2020, we lost a true southern lady. Our mother passed away peacefully in Pass Christian, Mississippi, surrounded by her family. Our mother was the matriarch of our family in every sense of the word. She was devoted to our father for over 57 years. They lived most of their lives together in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. They later settled in Pass Christian where they built a beautiful home that she enjoyed thoroughly with her family. Her love for her family could have been matched only by her love for her dogs, who also lived an enviable life.

She was a true icon with impeccable taste. She had a knack for decorating, planning and entertaining. She was a gifted interior designer and her holiday decorations brought a smile to all who saw them. Whether she was decorating a city, a company building, or simply her family home, no project was too big or too small. She had a generous heart and was a rescuer of all things: pets, people, and buildings. She liked to do things in her own way and when she had an idea, you had two choices: get on board or get out of her way. However, she loved nothing more than sharing what she could with all those with whom she came in contact. She was extensively involved in the Hattiesburg Civic Association where she gave greatly of her time, ideas, and resources. She was instrumental in the restoration of the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater and the revitalization of both downtown Hattiesburg and downtown Pass Christian. Her generosity resulted in the city of Pass Christian proclaiming December 25th as Janet French McElroy day.

She was definitely memorable. She lived larger than life as evidenced by her signature Orange Flip lipstick, large sunglasses, and outspoken personality. Her parties were over the top and almost as remarkable as she was. She knew how to light up a room with her grand entrances, gregarious laughter and her contagious smile. She definitely sparkled and had an affinity for the finer things in life. The same can be said for her taste in everything, including the making of the most divine chocolate brownies anyone has ever tasted.

She loved to do life on her own terms and in her own grand style. Her grandiose way earned her the beloved nickname of "Grande". Her grandchildren loved her dearly and she loved them. She especially enjoyed picking out the perfect gift for her grandchildren for each occasion. She shared her blessings with so many and she will be missed by our father, our family, her dogs, her friends, UPS, FedEx, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

She is preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Bernard French, her mother, Louise Hurlbert French, and her son Warren Monroe McElroy, II, as well as numerous pets. She leaves behind to celebrate her memory, her devoted husband, Michael E. McElroy, Sr., her son, Michael, Jr. (Sonya) and her daughter, Nikki (Jack); her 5 beautiful grandchildren, Kate, Morgan, Mikey, Jack, and Nicholas; her two sisters, Susan Luke (Tommy) and Connie Worrel (Steve), as well as her beloved dogs, Barney, Bella and Mama Mia. We are forever grateful for her caregivers who have devotedly cared for her and continue to care for our father.

Her memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to honor our Grande, please make a donation to President Trump's re-election campaign or to your local animal rescue league. The vivacious tenor of this obituary is meant not to be light hearted but reflective of the uniquely colorful and memorable way in which our Mother, our irreplaceable Matriarch, lived her life.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is honored to serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved