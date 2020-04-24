|
Wiggins
Janet Owen, 83, of Wiggins, MS, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
A visitation will take place at Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins from 9:30-11:30 AM on Saturday, April 25, 2020, followed by a graveside service beginning at 12:30 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery. Due to the state and local mandates regarding the current COVID-19 Pandemic persons wishing to come to the visitation will be allowed to enter in groups of no more than 10 people.
Ms. Owen had the most amazing spirit. She was tough but kind, stern and yet so generous with her love and laughter. She was fierce in her loyalty to those she loved. She was known to many who loved her as Mawmaw.
Ms. Owen, along with Mr. Owen, were the proud business owners of Boomerangs Chicken for 12 years and Owen Logging for 46 Years. She was a hard worker and loved working daily in her yard in Wiggins or at 'the camp'.
Mrs. Owen was a member of First Baptist Church of Wiggins, MS since 1984. She loved her church family and her Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert (Bob) Ishee and Mary Skinner Ishee; her husband of 42 years, Edward Earl Owen; a son, Edward Earl Owen, Jr.; sisters, Patsy Stevens, Johnnie Merle Lee, Shelia Ishee; and brothers, William (Bill) Ishee, and Bobby Jean Ishee.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Sue Ladner (Mark) of Wiggins, Lisa Breland (Monte) of Gautier, Sandy Danzey (Todd) of Wiggins; 4 Grandchildren, Micah (Shauna), Kyle (Shelby), Justin and McKenna; and 5 Great-Grandsons, Hayden, Owen, Sam, Bennett, and Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to First Baptist Church of Wiggins 219 North 2nd Street Wiggins, MS 39577. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 24, 2020