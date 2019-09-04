|
Janet W. Stewart
1956 ~ 2019
Saucier
Janet W. Stewart, born November 20, 1956 left peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on September 1, 2019. Janet is survived by her loving husband Roxy Saucier with whom she shared many adventures and journeys. She leaves behind her daughters Ann Barton, Krista Salazar (Mario), and Lori Beth Stewart (Timothy) and Jamie Vacaliuc (Adrian), stepsons Travis Saucier and Theron Saucier. She was Granny/Nanny to 14 grandchildren and 6.5 great-grandchildren. Her mother Patricia A. Ward, sisters Cheryl Lowman (Robert), Tambra Winters and brother James E. Ward, Jr. (Renee) will continue to cherish memories of their beloved Janet.
Janet now walks alongside her father James E. Ward Sr. and is once again holding grandsons Andrew J. Derosia and D. Michael Burton, who she missed terribly.
Janet was an Emergency Medic for an ambulance service, an amazing nurse that helped combat mental illness, and enjoyed her time with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department as a deputy/mounted patrol officer with her partner/horse Jake. When she was not on a new adventure with Roxy, she loved to work on crafts, tend her horse, read, and wrangling her babies. She passed on strength and determination to not only her family, but everyone who knew her. She taught candy making and crochet skills to anyone willing to learn. The light Janet brought to our family continues to shine, and we will always feel her embracing and guiding us.
Visitation at Bradford-O'Keefe on O'Neal Road will begin at 11:00 AM with services following at noon on Thursday September 5th, 2019. She will be laid to rest among family at Floral Hills Cemetery, Gulfport immediately following.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 4, 2019